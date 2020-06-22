Rent Calculator
1850 W EASTMAN Drive
1850 W EASTMAN Drive
1850 West Eastman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1850 West Eastman Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
available nov 1 thru april 30, 3 month minimum, home is 2 bed/2 bath, with separate casita, large living room, all appliances, nice patio to enjoy the winter months
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have any available units?
1850 W EASTMAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have?
Some of 1850 W EASTMAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1850 W EASTMAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1850 W EASTMAN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 W EASTMAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive does offer parking.
Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have a pool?
No, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
