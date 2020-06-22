All apartments in Anthem
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:05 AM

1850 W EASTMAN Drive

1850 West Eastman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1850 West Eastman Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
available nov 1 thru april 30, 3 month minimum, home is 2 bed/2 bath, with separate casita, large living room, all appliances, nice patio to enjoy the winter months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have any available units?
1850 W EASTMAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have?
Some of 1850 W EASTMAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 W EASTMAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1850 W EASTMAN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 W EASTMAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive does offer parking.
Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have a pool?
No, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 W EASTMAN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 W EASTMAN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
