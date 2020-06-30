All apartments in Ward
Find more places like 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ward, AR
/
300 W. 4th, Apt. 23
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

300 W. 4th, Apt. 23

300 4th Street · (501) 605-2602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ward
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

300 4th Street, Ward, AR 72176

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
"MOVE-IN THE MONTH OF JANUARY FOR $300 PLUS receive $600 OFF RENT IN FUTURE MONTHS!!!" This townhouse is over 1000 square feet and is included in the Cabot School District. Two large bedrooms, full bathroom and linen closet are all located upstairs. Downstairs you'll find an open floor plan with the living room as you enter the townhome, then your kitchen equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher! Also downstairs in a half bath, full size washer and dryer connections, dining area and storage area. Out back you'll have your own private patio area with an exterior storage room. Located within a very short walk to the city dog park and park where you'll fall in with your neighborhood! Call, email or text today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 have any available units?
300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ward, AR.
What amenities does 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 have?
Some of 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 currently offering any rent specials?
300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 is pet friendly.
Does 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 offer parking?
No, 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 does not offer parking.
Does 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 have a pool?
No, 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 does not have a pool.
Does 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 have accessible units?
No, 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 300 W. 4th, Apt. 23?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ward 3 BedroomsWard Apartments with Balconies
Ward Apartments with GaragesWard Apartments with Parking
Ward Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARShannon Hills, ARCabot, ARAustin, ARBryant, AR
Benton, ARJacksonville, ARBeebe, ARGreenbrier, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity