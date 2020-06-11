All apartments in Ward
2 Helen, Apt. 2

2 Helen Street · (501) 605-2602
Location

2 Helen Street, Ward, AR 72176

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$495

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
$496 a month with a $495 security deposit. This townhouse is over 1000 square feet and is included in the Cabot School District. Two large bedrooms, full bathroom and linen closet are all located upstairs. Downstairs you'll find an open floor plan with the living room as you enter the townhouse, then your kitchen equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher! Also downstairs in a half bath, full size washer and dryer connections, dining area and storage area. Out back you'll have your own private patio area with an exterior storage room. Located within a very short walk to the city dog park and park where you'll fall in with your neighborhood! Call, email or text today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Helen, Apt. 2 have any available units?
2 Helen, Apt. 2 has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Helen, Apt. 2 have?
Some of 2 Helen, Apt. 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Helen, Apt. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2 Helen, Apt. 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Helen, Apt. 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Helen, Apt. 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2 Helen, Apt. 2 offer parking?
No, 2 Helen, Apt. 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2 Helen, Apt. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Helen, Apt. 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Helen, Apt. 2 have a pool?
No, 2 Helen, Apt. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2 Helen, Apt. 2 have accessible units?
No, 2 Helen, Apt. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Helen, Apt. 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Helen, Apt. 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Helen, Apt. 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Helen, Apt. 2 has units with air conditioning.
