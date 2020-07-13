All apartments in Van Buren
1907 29th ST
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

1907 29th ST

1907 North 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1907 North 29th Street, Van Buren, AR 72956

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 bedroom 1.5 bath all electric home with carport. Tile floors. Stove and dishwasher. $500 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

