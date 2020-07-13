Rent Calculator
1907 29th ST
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1907 29th ST
1907 North 29th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1907 North 29th Street, Van Buren, AR 72956
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 bedroom 1.5 bath all electric home with carport. Tile floors. Stove and dishwasher. $500 deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1907 29th ST have any available units?
1907 29th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Van Buren, AR
.
Is 1907 29th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1907 29th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 29th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1907 29th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Van Buren
.
Does 1907 29th ST offer parking?
Yes, 1907 29th ST offers parking.
Does 1907 29th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 29th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 29th ST have a pool?
No, 1907 29th ST does not have a pool.
Does 1907 29th ST have accessible units?
No, 1907 29th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 29th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 29th ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 29th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 29th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
