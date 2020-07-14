Amenities

1514 North 24th Street Side A Available 08/01/20 3/2 Duplex For Rent in Van Buren - Central Location! - 1514 A N 24th Street in Van Buren is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This duplex has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The duplex comes with kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hooks ups located in a separate laundry room area. Centrally located in Van Buren, you are close to the High School, shopping, and restaurants! Carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the wet areas. Lawn care is included in the rent so tenant is responsible for electric and water. Call MeChelle today with questions, 479-471-1471, or you can also go fill out an application at rpmfirstchoice.com.



Rent: $865

Deposit: $700

Application Fee: $35 per adult



