All apartments in Van Buren
Find more places like 1514 North 24th Street Side A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Van Buren, AR
/
1514 North 24th Street Side A
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1514 North 24th Street Side A

1514 North 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Van Buren
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1514 North 24th Street, Van Buren, AR 72956

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1514 North 24th Street Side A Available 08/01/20 3/2 Duplex For Rent in Van Buren - Central Location! - 1514 A N 24th Street in Van Buren is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This duplex has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The duplex comes with kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hooks ups located in a separate laundry room area. Centrally located in Van Buren, you are close to the High School, shopping, and restaurants! Carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the wet areas. Lawn care is included in the rent so tenant is responsible for electric and water. Call MeChelle today with questions, 479-471-1471, or you can also go fill out an application at rpmfirstchoice.com.

Rent: $865
Deposit: $700
Application Fee: $35 per adult

(RLNE5307824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 North 24th Street Side A have any available units?
1514 North 24th Street Side A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Van Buren, AR.
What amenities does 1514 North 24th Street Side A have?
Some of 1514 North 24th Street Side A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 North 24th Street Side A currently offering any rent specials?
1514 North 24th Street Side A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 North 24th Street Side A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 North 24th Street Side A is pet friendly.
Does 1514 North 24th Street Side A offer parking?
Yes, 1514 North 24th Street Side A offers parking.
Does 1514 North 24th Street Side A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 North 24th Street Side A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 North 24th Street Side A have a pool?
No, 1514 North 24th Street Side A does not have a pool.
Does 1514 North 24th Street Side A have accessible units?
No, 1514 North 24th Street Side A does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 North 24th Street Side A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 North 24th Street Side A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 North 24th Street Side A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 North 24th Street Side A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Van Buren 3 BedroomsVan Buren Apartments with Garage
Van Buren Apartments with ParkingVan Buren Dog Friendly Apartments
Van Buren Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJohnson, ARFarmington, AR
Prairie Grove, ARTahlequah, OKGreenwood, AR
Poteau, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas