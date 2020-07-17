All apartments in Trumann
Trumann, AR
1208 3rd street
1208 3rd street

1208 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

1208 3rd St, Trumann, AR 72472

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Remolded 4 bedroom - Property Id: 314492

completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Must see to appreciate!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314492
Property Id 314492

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5913178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 3rd street have any available units?
1208 3rd street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trumann, AR.
What amenities does 1208 3rd street have?
Some of 1208 3rd street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 3rd street currently offering any rent specials?
1208 3rd street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 3rd street pet-friendly?
No, 1208 3rd street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trumann.
Does 1208 3rd street offer parking?
No, 1208 3rd street does not offer parking.
Does 1208 3rd street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 3rd street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 3rd street have a pool?
No, 1208 3rd street does not have a pool.
Does 1208 3rd street have accessible units?
No, 1208 3rd street does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 3rd street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 3rd street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 3rd street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 3rd street does not have units with air conditioning.
