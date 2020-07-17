Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Trumann
Find more places like 1208 3rd street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Trumann, AR
/
1208 3rd street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1208 3rd street
1208 3rd St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1208 3rd St, Trumann, AR 72472
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remolded 4 bedroom - Property Id: 314492
completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Must see to appreciate!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314492
Property Id 314492
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5913178)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1208 3rd street have any available units?
1208 3rd street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Trumann, AR
.
What amenities does 1208 3rd street have?
Some of 1208 3rd street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1208 3rd street currently offering any rent specials?
1208 3rd street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 3rd street pet-friendly?
No, 1208 3rd street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Trumann
.
Does 1208 3rd street offer parking?
No, 1208 3rd street does not offer parking.
Does 1208 3rd street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 3rd street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 3rd street have a pool?
No, 1208 3rd street does not have a pool.
Does 1208 3rd street have accessible units?
No, 1208 3rd street does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 3rd street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 3rd street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 3rd street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 3rd street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Memphis, TN
Jonesboro, AR
Bartlett, TN
Paragould, AR
Apartments Near Colleges
Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers University
University of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College