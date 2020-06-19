7716 Har-Ber AVE

Amenities
New construction! Har-Ber Townhomes for lease within walking distance to Har-Ber High School, Hellstern Middle School, & Bernice Young Elementary. Easy access to I-49 & HWY 112. 1 mile from Harps Food Store, & minutes to Walmart Supercenter & Sam's Club. Interior features include all new appliances, modern color scheme, tile floors throughout first floor & staircase, with carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own bathroom - guest/half bath is located on main floor. Call & schedule your showing today!