Springdale, AR
7716 Har-Ber AVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

7716 Har-Ber AVE

7716 Har Ber Ave · (479) 268-5509
Location

7716 Har Ber Ave, Springdale, AR 72762
Har Ber Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1126 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New construction! Har-Ber Townhomes for lease within walking distance to Har-Ber High School, Hellstern Middle School, & Bernice Young Elementary. Easy access to I-49 & HWY 112. 1 mile from Harps Food Store, & minutes to Walmart Supercenter & Sam's Club. Interior features include all new appliances, modern color scheme, tile floors throughout first floor & staircase, with carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own bathroom - guest/half bath is located on main floor. Call & schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 Har-Ber AVE have any available units?
7716 Har-Ber AVE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7716 Har-Ber AVE have?
Some of 7716 Har-Ber AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 Har-Ber AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Har-Ber AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Har-Ber AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7716 Har-Ber AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springdale.
Does 7716 Har-Ber AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7716 Har-Ber AVE does offer parking.
Does 7716 Har-Ber AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7716 Har-Ber AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Har-Ber AVE have a pool?
No, 7716 Har-Ber AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Har-Ber AVE have accessible units?
No, 7716 Har-Ber AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Har-Ber AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7716 Har-Ber AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7716 Har-Ber AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7716 Har-Ber AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
