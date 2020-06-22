All apartments in Springdale
Find more places like 3713 Deerhurst ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springdale, AR
/
3713 Deerhurst ST
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

3713 Deerhurst ST

3713 Deerhurst Street · (479) 719-3732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springdale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3713 Deerhurst Street, Springdale, AR 72764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1618 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Coming soon! Beautiful craftsman home in Grand Valley Subdivision for rent. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, privacy fenced backyard, granite counter tops with backsplash, custom cabinets, wood floors, covered back patio and more! Double sink vanity, separate walk-in shower and whirlpool tub in the master bath, walk-in closet and more! Great location, next to 75 acre state of the art park, walking distance to Lakeside Junior High, convenient to Don Tyson Parkway and business districts. Approximate available move in 1st week of July 2020. Renter’s insurance and rental application required. Pet friendly but no vicious pets allowed. Breed & size restrictions and $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Deerhurst ST have any available units?
3713 Deerhurst ST has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3713 Deerhurst ST have?
Some of 3713 Deerhurst ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 Deerhurst ST currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Deerhurst ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Deerhurst ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3713 Deerhurst ST is pet friendly.
Does 3713 Deerhurst ST offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Deerhurst ST does offer parking.
Does 3713 Deerhurst ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Deerhurst ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Deerhurst ST have a pool?
Yes, 3713 Deerhurst ST has a pool.
Does 3713 Deerhurst ST have accessible units?
No, 3713 Deerhurst ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Deerhurst ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 Deerhurst ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 Deerhurst ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 Deerhurst ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3713 Deerhurst ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave
Springdale, AR 72764
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St
Springdale, AR 72764

Similar Pages

Springdale 1 BedroomsSpringdale 2 Bedrooms
Springdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpringdale Apartments with Gym
Springdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity