3713 Deerhurst ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Coming soon! Beautiful craftsman home in Grand Valley Subdivision for rent. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, privacy fenced backyard, granite counter tops with backsplash, custom cabinets, wood floors, covered back patio and more! Double sink vanity, separate walk-in shower and whirlpool tub in the master bath, walk-in closet and more! Great location, next to 75 acre state of the art park, walking distance to Lakeside Junior High, convenient to Don Tyson Parkway and business districts. Approximate available move in 1st week of July 2020. Renter’s insurance and rental application required. Pet friendly but no vicious pets allowed. Breed & size restrictions and $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Call now!