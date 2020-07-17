Rent Calculator
Springdale, AR
1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B
1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B
1916 Dos Laredos Ave
No Longer Available
Location
1916 Dos Laredos Ave, Springdale, AR 72764
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice duplex in Northeast Springdale. Home features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom open living room and kitchen. Laminate wood flooring in living room & bedrooms. Vinyl in kitchen & bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B have any available units?
1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Springdale, AR
.
What amenities does 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B have?
Some of 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Springdale
.
Does 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B offer parking?
No, 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B have a pool?
No, 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B have accessible units?
No, 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 Dos Loredos AVE Unit #B does not have units with air conditioning.
