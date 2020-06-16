Affordable 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 1 car garage Townhouse in Siloam Springs with all appliances. Walking distance to City Park & Minutes from John Brown University & Cherokee Casino. 6 ft privacy fenced yard. Additional deposits & fees for pets. Applications are completed at: prestigenwa.managebuilding.com. Anyone 18 years or older must fill out separate application and pay $30.00 fee. Affordable Townhouse in Siloam Springs with all appliances. Walking distance to City Park & Minutes from John Brown University & Cherokee Casino. 6 ft privacy fenced yard. Additional deposits & fees for pets. Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2004 A Azlin Place have any available units?
2004 A Azlin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Siloam Springs, AR.
What amenities does 2004 A Azlin Place have?
Some of 2004 A Azlin Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 A Azlin Place currently offering any rent specials?
2004 A Azlin Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 A Azlin Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 A Azlin Place is pet friendly.
Does 2004 A Azlin Place offer parking?
Yes, 2004 A Azlin Place does offer parking.
Does 2004 A Azlin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 A Azlin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 A Azlin Place have a pool?
No, 2004 A Azlin Place does not have a pool.
Does 2004 A Azlin Place have accessible units?
No, 2004 A Azlin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 A Azlin Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 A Azlin Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 A Azlin Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 A Azlin Place does not have units with air conditioning.