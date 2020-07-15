26 Deerfield Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Indianhead home for lease -24 hour notice - Text Julann Carney 501-258-4779 - Drenched in natural light & tons of updates. This spacious Indianhead Lake Estates (Sherwood) homes boasts over 1700 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 full updated bathrooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Massive family/living room with gas log fireplace. Formal dining and spacious kitchen. Fantastic screened in porch and a large fenced in yard. Walking distance to Indianhead Park (Picnic Pavilion, Tennis/Basketball courts, play ground and city swimming pool. Access to private neighborhood lake for $100 per year. $1345 rent, $1345 deposit, non-smoking home. Pets are limited to those that are house trained and weigh under 30 lbs with the payment of a $250 non-refundable pet deposit no more than 2 pets. $30 application fee (per adult) for credit and background check. No section 8/housing assistance accepted. Non smoking home. This listing brought to you by Julann Carney, Realtor, McKimmey Associates, Realtors. Apply online at www.mckimmey.com text for a showing appointment.



(RLNE4651795)