Sherwood, AR
1717 Hatcher Rd #34
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1717 Hatcher Rd #34

1717 Hatcher Road · (501) 985-2205
Location

1717 Hatcher Road, Sherwood, AR 72120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2001 16x80 Patriot Open Floor plan. All electric with a stove & refrigerator. Your rent includes, trash, pest control, and yard maintenance. Large master suite with double vanity and separate shower. all electric. No pets allowed over 25#, $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $25.00 extra a month upon approval of pet. There is an $30.00 application fee and can be made online at gpirei.managebuilding.com You may call Green Properties at f(501)-985-2205 to make an appointment.
No pets allowed over 25#, $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $25.00 extra a month upon approval of pet. There is an $30.00 application fee and can be made online at gpirei.managebuilding.com You may call Green Properties at f(501)-985-2205 to make an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 have any available units?
1717 Hatcher Rd #34 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 have?
Some of 1717 Hatcher Rd #34's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Hatcher Rd #34 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 does offer parking.
Does 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 have a pool?
No, 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 have accessible units?
No, 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1717 Hatcher Rd #34 has units with air conditioning.
