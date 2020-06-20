1717 Hatcher Rd #34

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2001 16x80 Patriot Open Floor plan. All electric with a stove & refrigerator. Your rent includes, trash, pest control, and yard maintenance. Large master suite with double vanity and separate shower. all electric. No pets allowed over 25#, $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $25.00 extra a month upon approval of pet. There is an $30.00 application fee and can be made online at gpirei.managebuilding.com You may call Green Properties at f(501)-985-2205 to make an appointment.

