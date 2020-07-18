1717 Hatcher Rd - 15

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3 Bed, 2 Bath Manufactured Housing, freshly painted with new flooring, located in a quite park in Gravel Ridge. 3 miles from the back gate of the air force base off of 107. No pets allowed over 25#, $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $25.00 extra a month upon approval of pet. There is an $30.00 application fee and can be made online at gpirei.managebuilding.com You may call Green Properties at f(501)-985-2205 to make an appointment.

No pets allowed over 25#, $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $25.00 extra a month upon approval of pet. There is an $30.00 application fee and can be made online at gpirei.managebuilding.com You may call Green Properties at f(501)-985-2205 to make an appointment.