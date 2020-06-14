All apartments in Sherwood
Last updated April 23 2020

104 Audubon Cove

104 Audubon Cove · (501) 519-2133
Location

104 Audubon Cove, Sherwood, AR 72120

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
extra storage
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
*CREDIT/ BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED*. Nice, townhouse style apartment in four-plex unit building. Large living/ dining area opens to spacious, fully furnished kitchen featuring lots of wood cabinetry and formica type counters. Half bath and laundry downstairs. Big BRs w/ big closets, tiled full bath between. Freshly painted interior in great condition. Covered rear patio. Outside storage area. Assigned parking. Convenient Sherwood location. Available around 5/4/2020. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Audubon Cove have any available units?
104 Audubon Cove has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Audubon Cove have?
Some of 104 Audubon Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Audubon Cove currently offering any rent specials?
104 Audubon Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Audubon Cove pet-friendly?
No, 104 Audubon Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherwood.
Does 104 Audubon Cove offer parking?
Yes, 104 Audubon Cove does offer parking.
Does 104 Audubon Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Audubon Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Audubon Cove have a pool?
No, 104 Audubon Cove does not have a pool.
Does 104 Audubon Cove have accessible units?
No, 104 Audubon Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Audubon Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Audubon Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Audubon Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Audubon Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
