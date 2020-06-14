104 Audubon Cove

Amenities
*CREDIT/ BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED*. Nice, townhouse style apartment in four-plex unit building. Large living/ dining area opens to spacious, fully furnished kitchen featuring lots of wood cabinetry and formica type counters. Half bath and laundry downstairs. Big BRs w/ big closets, tiled full bath between. Freshly painted interior in great condition. Covered rear patio. Outside storage area. Assigned parking. Convenient Sherwood location. Available around 5/4/2020. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS!