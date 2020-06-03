All apartments in Shannon Hills
11023 Charlotte Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:47 PM

11023 Charlotte Drive

11023 Charlotte Drive · (501) 209-7498
Location

11023 Charlotte Drive, Shannon Hills, AR 72103

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home located in Shannon Hills! The main living area has laminate flooring, and the bedrooms have tile flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room, and a den. The kitchen and the bathrooms all have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Electric Stove

The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional Information;
Washer/dryer hookups located on the main level in the closet
All Electric Service
Electric water heater
Electric heater
Central cooling system
Separate storage shed
Screened in back porch
Driveway
Ceiling fans
Large fenced-in yard

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

