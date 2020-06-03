11023 Charlotte Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home located in Shannon Hills! The main living area has laminate flooring, and the bedrooms have tile flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room, and a den. The kitchen and the bathrooms all have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Electric Stove



The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional Information;

Washer/dryer hookups located on the main level in the closet

All Electric Service

Electric water heater

Electric heater

Central cooling system

Separate storage shed

Screened in back porch

Driveway

Ceiling fans

Large fenced-in yard



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.