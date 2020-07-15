All apartments in Saline County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:51 PM

11824 Germania Rd

11824 Germania Road · (415) 340-7988
Location

11824 Germania Road, Saline County, AR 72002

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 11824 Germania Rd · Avail. now

$1,125

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1688 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
West Coast Rancher - Rent-To-Own/For Sale

Don’t have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today!

We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.

When you live in a single-family home from Headway Homes, you’ll appreciate the privacy, the quiet, and the space. You’ll have your own yard. You won’t share walls. For 11824 Germania you will have one of the best YARDS in the Mid-West along with an ALL-ELECTRIC HOME (NO GAS)! But you won’t have to worry when something goes wrong. If something breaks, you can just call us. Our 24-hour maintenance department will take care of the problem right away. Now that’s easy living! Stop being a home renter and start being a home lover.

We are a CALIFORNIA based start-up committed to creating a new way of living in the 21st century.

We believe that we have a home for every lifestyle, and we can’t wait to show you how progress starts here.

Close distance to a Peace & Quiet!, Charter School, Vibrant Park, Downtown, River Market, Library, and minutes from hiking trails, Midtown, and Saline County Attractions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3794028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11824 Germania Rd have any available units?
11824 Germania Rd has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11824 Germania Rd have?
Some of 11824 Germania Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11824 Germania Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11824 Germania Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11824 Germania Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11824 Germania Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saline County.
Does 11824 Germania Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11824 Germania Rd offers parking.
Does 11824 Germania Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11824 Germania Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11824 Germania Rd have a pool?
No, 11824 Germania Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11824 Germania Rd have accessible units?
No, 11824 Germania Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11824 Germania Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11824 Germania Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11824 Germania Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11824 Germania Rd has units with air conditioning.
