All apartments in Rogers
Find more places like 5900 W Willow St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rogers, AR
/
5900 W Willow St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

5900 W Willow St

5900 West Willow Street · (479) 202-5013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rogers
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5900 West Willow Street, Rogers, AR 72758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 5

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice Rental Home in desirable area. This property has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths located in Rocky Creek Subdivision with easy access to Interstate 49 and Pinnacle Promenade, just minutes away from Wal-Mart Home office. Hardwood flooring in main living area, ceramic tile in wet areas and carpet in bedrooms. Granite Counter Tops, upgraded appliances and more. Applications are completed through our website. Each person 18 years or older needs to fill out separate application. $30.00 Application fee per applicant. Agent must show property as well as send brokerage information to prestigerentsnwa@gmail.com within 3 days of submitted application with client information and property applied for to get paid leasing fee.
Nice Rental Home in desirable area. This property has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths located in Rocky Creek Subdivision with easy access to Interstate 49 and Pinnacle Promenade, just minutes away from Wal-Mart Home office. Hardwood flooring in main living area, ceramic tile in wet areas and carpet in bedrooms. Granite Counter Tops, upgraded appliances and more. Applications are completed through our website. Each person 18 years or older needs to fill out separate application. $30.00 Application fee per applicant. Agent must show property as well as send brokerage information to prestigerentsnwa@gmail.com within 3 days of submitted application with client information and property applied for to get paid leasing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 W Willow St have any available units?
5900 W Willow St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rogers Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 W Willow St have?
Some of 5900 W Willow St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 W Willow St currently offering any rent specials?
5900 W Willow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 W Willow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5900 W Willow St is pet friendly.
Does 5900 W Willow St offer parking?
Yes, 5900 W Willow St offers parking.
Does 5900 W Willow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 W Willow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 W Willow St have a pool?
No, 5900 W Willow St does not have a pool.
Does 5900 W Willow St have accessible units?
No, 5900 W Willow St does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 W Willow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 W Willow St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5900 W Willow St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd
Rogers, AR 72758
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd
Rogers, AR 72758
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd
Rogers, AR 72758

Similar Pages

Rogers 1 BedroomsRogers 2 Bedrooms
Rogers Apartments with BalconiesRogers Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rogers Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARBentonville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCarthage, MO
Centerton, ARJohnson, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Farmington, ARSiloam Springs, ARBella Vista, ARGravette, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArkansasMissouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity