5900 W Willow St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Nice Rental Home in desirable area. This property has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths located in Rocky Creek Subdivision with easy access to Interstate 49 and Pinnacle Promenade, just minutes away from Wal-Mart Home office. Hardwood flooring in main living area, ceramic tile in wet areas and carpet in bedrooms. Granite Counter Tops, upgraded appliances and more. Applications are completed through our website. Each person 18 years or older needs to fill out separate application. $30.00 Application fee per applicant. Agent must show property as well as send brokerage information to prestigerentsnwa@gmail.com within 3 days of submitted application with client information and property applied for to get paid leasing fee.

