Rogers, AR
519 N 37th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM
1 of 6
519 N 37th St
519 North 37th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
519 North 37th Street, Rogers, AR 72756
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
parking
garage
Great Rogers duplex with a one car garage!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 519 N 37th St have any available units?
519 N 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rogers, AR.
Rogers, AR
.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rogers Rent Report.
Rogers Rent Report
.
What amenities does 519 N 37th St have?
Some of 519 N 37th St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 519 N 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
519 N 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 N 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 519 N 37th St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Rogers
.
Does 519 N 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 519 N 37th St offers parking.
Does 519 N 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 N 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 N 37th St have a pool?
No, 519 N 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 519 N 37th St have accessible units?
No, 519 N 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 519 N 37th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 N 37th St has units with dishwashers.
