Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rogers
Find more places like 413 Marietta CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rogers, AR
/
413 Marietta CT
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
413 Marietta CT
413 Marietta Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rogers
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
413 Marietta Court, Rogers, AR 72758
Plantation
Amenities
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed & 2 bath duplex in Rogers with fenced yard and attached garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 Marietta CT have any available units?
413 Marietta CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rogers, AR
.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rogers Rent Report
.
What amenities does 413 Marietta CT have?
Some of 413 Marietta CT's amenities include garage, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 413 Marietta CT currently offering any rent specials?
413 Marietta CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Marietta CT pet-friendly?
No, 413 Marietta CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rogers
.
Does 413 Marietta CT offer parking?
Yes, 413 Marietta CT offers parking.
Does 413 Marietta CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Marietta CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Marietta CT have a pool?
No, 413 Marietta CT does not have a pool.
Does 413 Marietta CT have accessible units?
No, 413 Marietta CT does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Marietta CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Marietta CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd
Rogers, AR 72758
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd
Rogers, AR 72758
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd
Rogers, AR 72758
Similar Pages
Rogers 1 Bedrooms
Rogers 2 Bedrooms
Rogers Apartments with Balconies
Rogers Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rogers Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fayetteville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Springdale, AR
Joplin, MO
Carthage, MO
Centerton, AR
Johnson, AR
Lowell, AR
Prairie Grove, AR
Farmington, AR
Siloam Springs, AR
Bella Vista, AR
Gravette, AR
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Arkansas
Missouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College