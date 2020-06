Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious home in Bellview Estates in SW Rogers feels large, yet cozy at the same time! The master bedroom has an extra office space en-suite. 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floorplan with a separate dining room and an eat-in kitchen! The backyard wraps around the house with room to relax in the shade. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and white cabinets with newer appliances. The living room has corner fireplace that can be enjoyed from the kitchen! Come check out this beautiful home today!



Rogers schools. Pets negotiable with additional fee. Available 07/01/2020.