1714 South M Street
1714 South M Street

1714 South M Street · No Longer Available
Location

1714 South M Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***1714 S. "M" Street*** - Great space in this 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Rogers. Home includes 2 car garage and fenced yard.

(RLNE4201916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 South M Street have any available units?
1714 South M Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rogers, AR.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rogers Rent Report.
Is 1714 South M Street currently offering any rent specials?
1714 South M Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 South M Street pet-friendly?
No, 1714 South M Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rogers.
Does 1714 South M Street offer parking?
Yes, 1714 South M Street offers parking.
Does 1714 South M Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 South M Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 South M Street have a pool?
No, 1714 South M Street does not have a pool.
Does 1714 South M Street have accessible units?
No, 1714 South M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 South M Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 South M Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 South M Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 South M Street does not have units with air conditioning.
