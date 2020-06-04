Rent Calculator
Home
Rogers, AR
1714 South M Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1714 South M Street
Location
1714 South M Street, Rogers, AR 72756
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***1714 S. "M" Street*** - Great space in this 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Rogers. Home includes 2 car garage and fenced yard.
(RLNE4201916)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1714 South M Street have any available units?
1714 South M Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rogers, AR
.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rogers Rent Report
.
Is 1714 South M Street currently offering any rent specials?
1714 South M Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 South M Street pet-friendly?
No, 1714 South M Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rogers
.
Does 1714 South M Street offer parking?
Yes, 1714 South M Street offers parking.
Does 1714 South M Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 South M Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 South M Street have a pool?
No, 1714 South M Street does not have a pool.
Does 1714 South M Street have accessible units?
No, 1714 South M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 South M Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 South M Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 South M Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 South M Street does not have units with air conditioning.
