Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

808 Hindman # 2 Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brand New In Prairie Grove! - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex available for rent in Prairie Grove!This Home is Not Available to See Until Mid July. This property offers open floor plan with spacious living room, eat-in dining, 2 guest bedrooms and master with private en-suite. Granite counter tops! fenced in backyard. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!!



(RLNE3783339)