Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

New Destiny Apts - Water and Appliances Included In Rent - All Electric - Housing Accepted _ NO Pets _ Self guided viewing You may register at RENTLY.com _ See link on RENTLY.COM for application or THEPROPERTYSHOPAR.COM ($30 per person 18 or older must be returned to The Property Shop with app)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.