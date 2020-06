Amenities

Looking for a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment look no further. Eagle Pointe Apartments located at 2601 S. Olive Street Pine Bluff AR have a couple up for grabs TOTALLY REMODELED!!!!!! Only $595.00 monthly!!! The new tenants are loving their new apartments since we have been managing this property. Also everyone only pays a deposit of $300.00 for limited time if approved we have a great special on monthly rent right now want last long.. Serious inquiries only please... 7 units are being remodeled at the moment. The application fee is only $55.00 for all adults over the age of 18. Every unit has a private balcony for your enjoyment. The only utilities that is paid by the tenant is electric only. ?????????? For more information please call 870-534-3578 or 870-692-9460 or email us @ homesofchoice@yahoo.com

