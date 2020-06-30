483 Apline Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bed/ 2.5 bath two-level Townhome w/ 2 car Garage features an open-floor plan with high-end finishes. You will enjoy finishes such as crown molding, stainless steel appliances, and much more! There are a limited number available for 7/15. Check out the floor plans under the "Aspen Heights'"If interested, apply today! Feel free to reach out with any questions. We look forward to assisting you make Aspen Heights your new home.



Orchard Properties

429-502-0269

www.orchardpropertiesar.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $750, Available 7/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.