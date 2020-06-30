All apartments in Perryville
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:42 PM

483 Apline Ave

483 Aplin Street · (479) 322-7200
Location

483 Aplin Street, Perryville, AR 72126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1583 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bed/ 2.5 bath two-level Townhome w/ 2 car Garage features an open-floor plan with high-end finishes. You will enjoy finishes such as crown molding, stainless steel appliances, and much more! There are a limited number available for 7/15. Check out the floor plans under the "Aspen Heights'"If interested, apply today! Feel free to reach out with any questions. We look forward to assisting you make Aspen Heights your new home.

Orchard Properties
429-502-0269
www.orchardpropertiesar.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $750, Available 7/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 Apline Ave have any available units?
483 Apline Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 483 Apline Ave currently offering any rent specials?
483 Apline Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Apline Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 483 Apline Ave is pet friendly.
Does 483 Apline Ave offer parking?
Yes, 483 Apline Ave offers parking.
Does 483 Apline Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 Apline Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Apline Ave have a pool?
No, 483 Apline Ave does not have a pool.
Does 483 Apline Ave have accessible units?
No, 483 Apline Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Apline Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 483 Apline Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 483 Apline Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 483 Apline Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
