Pea Ridge, AR
1532 Hutchinson St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

1532 Hutchinson St

1532 Hutchinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1532 Hutchinson Street, Pea Ridge, AR 72751

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
pool
Pea Ridge house with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms in a great location near public schools. Recently painted and new laminate flooring in bedrooms. Community pool!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Hutchinson St have any available units?
1532 Hutchinson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pea Ridge, AR.
Is 1532 Hutchinson St currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Hutchinson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Hutchinson St pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Hutchinson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pea Ridge.
Does 1532 Hutchinson St offer parking?
No, 1532 Hutchinson St does not offer parking.
Does 1532 Hutchinson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Hutchinson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Hutchinson St have a pool?
Yes, 1532 Hutchinson St has a pool.
Does 1532 Hutchinson St have accessible units?
No, 1532 Hutchinson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Hutchinson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 Hutchinson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 Hutchinson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 Hutchinson St does not have units with air conditioning.
