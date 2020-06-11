2906 Mockingbird Ln. - 17

Amenities
Conveniently located. RV/camper pad with 50 & 30 amp electric, water, sewer, cable hook ups in quiet mobile home park. Six month initial lease required then renews month-to-month. Interested persons apply with Property Manger, Dickinosn & Associates Real Estate. 1024 W. Court St., Paragould, AR.
In RV/mobile home park. Conveniently located. No pets. Not currently approved for HUD Section 8. Interested persons must apply with the Property Manager at Dickinson & Associates Real Estate, 1102 W. Court St., Paragould, AR.