1203 S. 7th St - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1203 S. 7th St - 1

1203 South 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1203 South 7th Street, Paragould, AR 72450

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Convenient location. Owner pays water. Tenant pays remaining utilities. No pets. HUD Section 8 accepted. Apply with Property Manager, Dickinson & Associates Real Estate, 1102 W. Court St., Paragould

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

