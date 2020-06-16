Rent Calculator
Home
/
Paragould, AR
/
1203 S. 7th St - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1203 S. 7th St - 1
1203 South 7th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1203 South 7th Street, Paragould, AR 72450
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Convenient location. Owner pays water. Tenant pays remaining utilities. No pets. HUD Section 8 accepted. Apply with Property Manager, Dickinson & Associates Real Estate, 1102 W. Court St., Paragould
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1203 S. 7th St - 1 have any available units?
1203 S. 7th St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paragould, AR
.
What amenities does 1203 S. 7th St - 1 have?
Some of 1203 S. 7th St - 1's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1203 S. 7th St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1203 S. 7th St - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 S. 7th St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1203 S. 7th St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paragould
.
Does 1203 S. 7th St - 1 offer parking?
No, 1203 S. 7th St - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1203 S. 7th St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 S. 7th St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 S. 7th St - 1 have a pool?
No, 1203 S. 7th St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1203 S. 7th St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1203 S. 7th St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 S. 7th St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 S. 7th St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 S. 7th St - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1203 S. 7th St - 1 has units with air conditioning.
