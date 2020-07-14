Lexington Park Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 lease holder, $25 occupant only
Deposit: $150 1 bedroom, $200 2 bedroom, $300 3 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $75 redec fee, $100 redec, $150 redec
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400 0-40lbs, $500 40-80lbs
fee: $1/2
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, over 80 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Yes.
Storage Details: 11 x 18 ft $25
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.