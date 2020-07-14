All apartments in North Little Rock
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 PM

Lexington Park Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
7601 Vestal Blvd · (501) 214-7651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72113

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 764923 · Avail. Aug 14

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 764906 · Avail. Aug 9

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 762505 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,114

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Unit 763706 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Unit 763705 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lexington Park Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 lease holder, $25 occupant only
Deposit: $150 1 bedroom, $200 2 bedroom, $300 3 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $75 redec fee, $100 redec, $150 redec
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400 0-40lbs, $500 40-80lbs
fee: $1/2
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, over 80 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Yes.
Storage Details: 11 x 18 ft $25
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lexington Park Apartment Homes have any available units?
Lexington Park Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Lexington Park Apartment Homes have?
Some of Lexington Park Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexington Park Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Lexington Park Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lexington Park Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Lexington Park Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Lexington Park Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Lexington Park Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Lexington Park Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lexington Park Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexington Park Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Lexington Park Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Lexington Park Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Lexington Park Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Lexington Park Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lexington Park Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
