617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR 72114 Downtown Argenta
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 650-B · Avail. Aug 15
$719
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 617-201 · Avail. Aug 19
$720
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft
Unit 650-C · Avail. Jul 15
$806
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Argenta Square Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
package receiving
playground
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
Dogs
deposit: $300
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
