Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 package receiving playground

Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.