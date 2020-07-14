All apartments in North Little Rock
Home
/
North Little Rock, AR
/
Argenta Square Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Argenta Square Apartments

617 N Maple St · (501) 588-1115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR 72114
Downtown Argenta

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 650-B · Avail. Aug 15

$719

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 617-201 · Avail. Aug 19

$720

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 650-C · Avail. Jul 15

$806

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Argenta Square Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
package receiving
playground
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
Dogs
deposit: $300
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Argenta Square Apartments have any available units?
Argenta Square Apartments has 3 units available starting at $719 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Argenta Square Apartments have?
Some of Argenta Square Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Argenta Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Argenta Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Argenta Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Argenta Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Argenta Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Argenta Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Argenta Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Argenta Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Argenta Square Apartments have a pool?
No, Argenta Square Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Argenta Square Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Argenta Square Apartments has accessible units.
Does Argenta Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Argenta Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

