Move in ready 3bd /1ba home in North Little Rock ! Newly renovated through out , new flooring and paint ! New kitchen and appliances . Nice yard space . Close to shopping and dining ! Come check it out !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 424 Wicker Lane have any available units?
424 Wicker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Little Rock, AR.