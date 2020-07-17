All apartments in North Little Rock
424 Wicker Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:40 AM

424 Wicker Lane

424 Wicker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

424 Wicker Lane, North Little Rock, AR 72117

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in ready 3bd /1ba home in North Little Rock ! Newly renovated through out , new flooring and paint ! New kitchen and appliances . Nice yard space . Close to shopping and dining ! Come check it out !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

