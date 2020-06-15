1924 Flora Street

Amenities
Cute house 3BR/1.5 BA with detached 2 car garage/ shop. Central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, built in microwave, ceiling fans, attic fan, and security system. No pets, $795.00 a month, 500 deposit. apply online at gpirei.managebuilding.com
Cute house 3BR/1.5 BA with detached 2 car garage/ shop. Central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, built in microwave, ceiling fans, attic fan, and security system. No pets, 500 deposit. apply online at gpirei.managebuilding.com