Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1924 Flora Street

1924 Flora Street · (501) 985-2205
Location

1924 Flora Street, North Little Rock, AR 72114

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$795

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute house 3BR/1.5 BA with detached 2 car garage/ shop. Central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, built in microwave, ceiling fans, attic fan, and security system. No pets, $795.00 a month, 500 deposit. apply online at gpirei.managebuilding.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Flora Street have any available units?
1924 Flora Street has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Flora Street have?
Some of 1924 Flora Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Flora Street currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Flora Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Flora Street pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Flora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Little Rock.
Does 1924 Flora Street offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Flora Street does offer parking.
Does 1924 Flora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Flora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Flora Street have a pool?
No, 1924 Flora Street does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Flora Street have accessible units?
No, 1924 Flora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Flora Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 Flora Street has units with dishwashers.
