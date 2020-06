Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

12417 Solandra Circle Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on July 15th!



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in North Little Rock. Wonderful neighborhood with park, quiet street and close to the highway. We are pet friendly!!! Ask us about our Pet Policy



Ask us about our hometown hero program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent.



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE3872757)