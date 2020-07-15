The Timbers at Maumelle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill accessible elevator parking bike storage e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal

The Timbers offers beautifully spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 40 and Murray Lake. Our homes feature a full sized washer & dryer in every apartment and select units are complete with beautiful upgraded features throughout. The Timbers offers a multitude of resident amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, outdoor community playground, updated clubhouse and an on-site fitness center. Give us a call to schedule a personal tour of the community & reserve your new apartment home today!