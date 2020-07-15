The Timbers at Maumelle

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 Per Household
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet/due at time of move-in
limit: 2 pets per household
rent: Due at time of move in (non-refundable) per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 40 lbs at full maturity. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.