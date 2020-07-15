All apartments in Maumelle
The Timbers at Maumelle

1500 Union Ct · (833) 885-1896
$500 GIFT CARD: When you apply within 48-hours of touring our community and move-in by July 31st!* *Some income & other restrictions may apply. Please call for details. Offer expires: 7/31/2020.
Location

1500 Union Ct, Maumelle, AR 72113

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 061 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Unit 097 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Unit 017 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Timbers at Maumelle.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
elevator
parking
bike storage
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
The Timbers offers beautifully spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 40 and Murray Lake. Our homes feature a full sized washer & dryer in every apartment and select units are complete with beautiful upgraded features throughout. The Timbers offers a multitude of resident amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, outdoor community playground, updated clubhouse and an on-site fitness center. Give us a call to schedule a personal tour of the community & reserve your new apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 Per Household
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet/due at time of move-in
limit: 2 pets per household
rent: Due at time of move in (non-refundable) per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 40 lbs at full maturity. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Timbers at Maumelle have any available units?
The Timbers at Maumelle has 3 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Timbers at Maumelle have?
Some of The Timbers at Maumelle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Timbers at Maumelle currently offering any rent specials?
The Timbers at Maumelle is offering the following rent specials: $500 GIFT CARD: When you apply within 48-hours of touring our community and move-in by July 31st!* *Some income & other restrictions may apply. Please call for details. Offer expires: 7/31/2020.
Is The Timbers at Maumelle pet-friendly?
Yes, The Timbers at Maumelle is pet friendly.
Does The Timbers at Maumelle offer parking?
Yes, The Timbers at Maumelle offers parking.
Does The Timbers at Maumelle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Timbers at Maumelle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Timbers at Maumelle have a pool?
Yes, The Timbers at Maumelle has a pool.
Does The Timbers at Maumelle have accessible units?
Yes, The Timbers at Maumelle has accessible units.
Does The Timbers at Maumelle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Timbers at Maumelle has units with dishwashers.
Does The Timbers at Maumelle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Timbers at Maumelle has units with air conditioning.
