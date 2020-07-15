Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM
412 Homewood PL
412 Homewood Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
412 Homewood Place, Lowell, AR 72745
Lowell
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bed, 2 bath home in Lowell with fenced back yard and storage building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 Homewood PL have any available units?
412 Homewood PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lowell, AR
.
What amenities does 412 Homewood PL have?
Some of 412 Homewood PL's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 412 Homewood PL currently offering any rent specials?
412 Homewood PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Homewood PL pet-friendly?
No, 412 Homewood PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lowell
.
Does 412 Homewood PL offer parking?
No, 412 Homewood PL does not offer parking.
Does 412 Homewood PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Homewood PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Homewood PL have a pool?
No, 412 Homewood PL does not have a pool.
Does 412 Homewood PL have accessible units?
No, 412 Homewood PL does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Homewood PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Homewood PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Homewood PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Homewood PL does not have units with air conditioning.
