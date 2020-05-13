Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This unique duplex looks like a home from the outside and feels like a home on the inside! New paint! New flooring in living room! Large master bedroom downstairs w/large walk-in closet. 2 good-sized bedrooms upstairs. Large kitchen with white cabinets galore and huge walk-in pantry. Black kitchen appliances incl range and dishwasher. Eat-in kitchen area and an office space just off kitchen. Cozy brick fireplace in large living room. 2 full baths with tub/shower combo plus 1/2 bath. Privacy fenced back yard and 2 car garage. 1,675 SF (+/-). Agent owned.



111 Fox Run Place Unit #B, Lowell, AR 72745

Directions: N. Thompson St, left onto W Monroe Ave, right onto Fox Run Place



$1,300/ Rent

$1,300/ Security Deposit (incl cleaning fee)



Online Rental Applications: www.platinumpropertiesofnwa.com

$25 application fee per adult



To preview, call

Platinum Properties of NWA

Real Estate and Management

3291 S Thompson St, G103

Springdale, AR 72764

Office 479-365-2722 or Text 479-530-1192

~Beware of scammers; trust a local Realtor~