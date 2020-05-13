All apartments in Lowell
111 Fox Run Place Unit B

111 Fox Run Place · (479) 365-2722
Location

111 Fox Run Place, Lowell, AR 72745
Lowell

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1675 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This unique duplex looks like a home from the outside and feels like a home on the inside! New paint! New flooring in living room! Large master bedroom downstairs w/large walk-in closet. 2 good-sized bedrooms upstairs. Large kitchen with white cabinets galore and huge walk-in pantry. Black kitchen appliances incl range and dishwasher. Eat-in kitchen area and an office space just off kitchen. Cozy brick fireplace in large living room. 2 full baths with tub/shower combo plus 1/2 bath. Privacy fenced back yard and 2 car garage. 1,675 SF (+/-). Agent owned.

111 Fox Run Place Unit #B, Lowell, AR 72745
Directions: N. Thompson St, left onto W Monroe Ave, right onto Fox Run Place

$1,300/ Rent
$1,300/ Security Deposit (incl cleaning fee)

Online Rental Applications: www.platinumpropertiesofnwa.com
$25 application fee per adult

To preview, call
Platinum Properties of NWA
Real Estate and Management
3291 S Thompson St, G103
Springdale, AR 72764
Office 479-365-2722 or Text 479-530-1192
~Beware of scammers; trust a local Realtor~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Fox Run Place Unit B have any available units?
111 Fox Run Place Unit B has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Fox Run Place Unit B have?
Some of 111 Fox Run Place Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Fox Run Place Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
111 Fox Run Place Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Fox Run Place Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 111 Fox Run Place Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowell.
Does 111 Fox Run Place Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 111 Fox Run Place Unit B does offer parking.
Does 111 Fox Run Place Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Fox Run Place Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Fox Run Place Unit B have a pool?
No, 111 Fox Run Place Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 111 Fox Run Place Unit B have accessible units?
No, 111 Fox Run Place Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Fox Run Place Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Fox Run Place Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Fox Run Place Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Fox Run Place Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
