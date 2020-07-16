All apartments in Lonoke County
Last updated February 20 2020 at 11:51 PM

344 McFadden Drive

344 Mcfadden Drive · (501) 796-1030
Location

344 Mcfadden Drive, Lonoke County, AR 72086

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1904 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
***LEASE PURCHASE / OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE***
*** LEASE PURCHASE / OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE***
Spacious living areas with an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Living room has new laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings, and wood burning fire place with some fresh paint throughout. Split floorplan with a large MBR with huge jetted tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Kitchen has a walk in pantry, tons of cabinets, wall oven, and the fridge stays. There is surround sound, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, and a separate dining room. 3 decks with one covered in the back and wheel chair ramp on front. All of this on 1.2 acres. This home is being offered for rent on a 12 month lease or for sale via a Lease Purchase / Owner finance contract. Call 866-933-4521 for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

