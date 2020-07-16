344 McFadden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry

***LEASE PURCHASE / OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE***

Spacious living areas with an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Living room has new laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings, and wood burning fire place with some fresh paint throughout. Split floorplan with a large MBR with huge jetted tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Kitchen has a walk in pantry, tons of cabinets, wall oven, and the fridge stays. There is surround sound, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, and a separate dining room. 3 decks with one covered in the back and wheel chair ramp on front. All of this on 1.2 acres. This home is being offered for rent on a 12 month lease or for sale via a Lease Purchase / Owner finance contract. Call 866-933-4521 for more details.