Lonoke County, AR
315 Gray Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

315 Gray Rd

315 Gray Road · (501) 676-1758
Location

315 Gray Road, Lonoke County, AR 72176

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 315 Gray Rd · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 - MOVE IN SPECIAL----1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT

Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...we will collect $25 for each application (each person over 18 living in home has to fill out a separate application)

Security deposit: $1325
- Application Fee: $25 per applicant
- Income Requirement: 3x the amount of rent
- Utilities: Tenants pay ALL utilities,
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Pet Policy: nonrefundable pet deposit, if allowed see list below for list of breeds that are not allowed
No felonies, evictions, or bankruptcies will be accepted within the last 7 years. Landlord contact info for last 2 years. 3 most recent pay stubs (or 2 years tax returns if self-employed). Government-issued ID, pet photo taken with applicant (if applicable)

You may not have one of these breeds at this rental property and any other types of pets will have to be pre approved

(Vicious Dog Policy: If a dog is authorized to be on the property, under no circumstances can it be a dog with vicious tendencies or have any history of biting anyone.
And, under no circumstance, can a dangerous breed be on the property at any time. Such dangerous breeds shall include
but not be limited to: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier (Pit Bull), American Bull Dog (Pit Bull), Australian Cattle
Dog, Beauceron, Bernese Mountain Dog, Black Russian Terrier,
Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, American Bull Terrier
(Pit Bull), Canary Dog, Canary Island Dog, Presa Canario,
Cane Corso, Catahoula Leopard Dog, Chinese Shar Pei, Chow , Doberman Pinscher, Doug De Bordeaux, English Bull Terrier (Pit Bull), German Shepherd, Jindo Dog, Neapolitan Mastiff,
Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Tosa Inu, Wolf, Wolf Hybrid, or a Mixed Breed with any dog on this list.)le)

(RLNE5668716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Gray Rd have any available units?
315 Gray Rd has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 315 Gray Rd currently offering any rent specials?
315 Gray Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Gray Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Gray Rd is pet friendly.
Does 315 Gray Rd offer parking?
No, 315 Gray Rd does not offer parking.
Does 315 Gray Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Gray Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Gray Rd have a pool?
No, 315 Gray Rd does not have a pool.
Does 315 Gray Rd have accessible units?
No, 315 Gray Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Gray Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Gray Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Gray Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Gray Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
