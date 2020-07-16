315 Gray Rd

Amenities

dogs allowed

Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 - MOVE IN SPECIAL----1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT



Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...we will collect $25 for each application (each person over 18 living in home has to fill out a separate application)



Security deposit: $1325

- Application Fee: $25 per applicant

- Income Requirement: 3x the amount of rent

- Utilities: Tenants pay ALL utilities,

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Pet Policy: nonrefundable pet deposit, if allowed see list below for list of breeds that are not allowed

No felonies, evictions, or bankruptcies will be accepted within the last 7 years. Landlord contact info for last 2 years. 3 most recent pay stubs (or 2 years tax returns if self-employed). Government-issued ID, pet photo taken with applicant (if applicable)



You may not have one of these breeds at this rental property and any other types of pets will have to be pre approved



(Vicious Dog Policy: If a dog is authorized to be on the property, under no circumstances can it be a dog with vicious tendencies or have any history of biting anyone.

And, under no circumstance, can a dangerous breed be on the property at any time. Such dangerous breeds shall include

but not be limited to: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier (Pit Bull), American Bull Dog (Pit Bull), Australian Cattle

Dog, Beauceron, Bernese Mountain Dog, Black Russian Terrier,

Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, American Bull Terrier

(Pit Bull), Canary Dog, Canary Island Dog, Presa Canario,

Cane Corso, Catahoula Leopard Dog, Chinese Shar Pei, Chow , Doberman Pinscher, Doug De Bordeaux, English Bull Terrier (Pit Bull), German Shepherd, Jindo Dog, Neapolitan Mastiff,

Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Tosa Inu, Wolf, Wolf Hybrid, or a Mixed Breed with any dog on this list.)le)



