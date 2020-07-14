Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort. Benefit from our extraordinary community features including our 4 swimming pools, luxurious clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, and beautiful common areas. Come check us out today and make Fairfield your new home!



Fairfield Apartments is conveniently located near the intersection of Rodney Parham Road and Green Mountain Drive and the beautiful Pleasant Valley neighborhood. Residents enjoy easy access to Cantrell Road (Hwy 10) and I-430, as well as excellent shopping, dining, schools, and recreational areas. We are close to entertainment options including the Loony Bin Comedy Club, numerous fitness centers, and a plethora of restaurants including Franke's and Olive Garden. Additionally, we are close to a slew of shopping and grocery stores including Whole Foods and Park Plaza Mall. Come experience