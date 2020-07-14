All apartments in Little Rock
Fairfield

1912 Green Mountain Dr · (434) 738-2075
Location

1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR 72212
Walnut Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 382 · Avail. Sep 25

$655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 906 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 17

$720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Sep 4

$720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort. Benefit from our extraordinary community features including our 4 swimming pools, luxurious clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, and beautiful common areas. Come check us out today and make Fairfield your new home!

Fairfield Apartments is conveniently located near the intersection of Rodney Parham Road and Green Mountain Drive and the beautiful Pleasant Valley neighborhood. Residents enjoy easy access to Cantrell Road (Hwy 10) and I-430, as well as excellent shopping, dining, schools, and recreational areas. We are close to entertainment options including the Loony Bin Comedy Club, numerous fitness centers, and a plethora of restaurants including Franke's and Olive Garden. Additionally, we are close to a slew of shopping and grocery stores including Whole Foods and Park Plaza Mall. Come experience

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $49
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Pets Must Be Approved
Parking Details: Open Lot, Unassigned Covered Parking: $20. Covered lot.

