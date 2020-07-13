Arbors of Pleasant Valley

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per leaseholder. $25 per occupant.
Deposit: $150 1 bedroom, $200 2 bedroom, $300 3 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $75 redec fee on 1 bedroom, $200 redec fee on 2 bedroom, $150 redec fee on 3 bedroom
Additional: Renters Insurance is optional
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 fee (non-refundable) for pets up to 40lbs, $500 fee (non-refundable) for pets up to 80lbs
limit: 2
rent: $20 (per pet, per month)
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, no pets over 80 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Yes, there are normal parking spots as well as carports.
Storage Details: Extra storage is located on basement level only.