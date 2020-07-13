All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Arbors of Pleasant Valley

2020 Hinson Loop Rd · (205) 583-7289
Location

2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212
Walnut Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0424 · Avail. Aug 3

$909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 0223 · Avail. Aug 3

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0634 · Avail. now

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors of Pleasant Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you. Come home to luxury at The Arbors of Pleasant Valley Apartments! Here is a list of reasons to call The Arbors of Pleasant Valley your new home: limited access gates, free covered parking, cozy fireplaces, detached garages, state-of-the-art fitness center, outside storage, spacious closets, business center, cappuccino and juice bar, nine-foot ceilings, to name a few! Our professional on-site management and maintenance makes The Arbors of Pleasant Valley the perfect place to call home. Call or select "Floor Plans" to reserve your new home today. Don't forget we're pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per leaseholder. $25 per occupant.
Deposit: $150 1 bedroom, $200 2 bedroom, $300 3 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $75 redec fee on 1 bedroom, $200 redec fee on 2 bedroom, $150 redec fee on 3 bedroom
Additional: Renters Insurance is optional
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 fee (non-refundable) for pets up to 40lbs, $500 fee (non-refundable) for pets up to 80lbs​
limit: 2
rent: $20 (per pet, per month)
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, no pets over 80 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Yes, there are normal parking spots as well as carports.
Storage Details: Extra storage is located on basement level only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbors of Pleasant Valley have any available units?
Arbors of Pleasant Valley has 3 units available starting at $909 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbors of Pleasant Valley have?
Some of Arbors of Pleasant Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors of Pleasant Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors of Pleasant Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors of Pleasant Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors of Pleasant Valley is pet friendly.
Does Arbors of Pleasant Valley offer parking?
Yes, Arbors of Pleasant Valley offers parking.
Does Arbors of Pleasant Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbors of Pleasant Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors of Pleasant Valley have a pool?
Yes, Arbors of Pleasant Valley has a pool.
Does Arbors of Pleasant Valley have accessible units?
Yes, Arbors of Pleasant Valley has accessible units.
Does Arbors of Pleasant Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors of Pleasant Valley has units with dishwashers.
