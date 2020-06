Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Available 06/30/20 Large 1 Bedroom apartment in downtown (8-plex) - Property Id: 205866



Beautiful, large one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and lots of closet space in an 8-plex building. Central heat and air. Laundry building on property. Close to many restaurants and easy access to interstate. Close proximity to the RiverMarket.

Rent $725; Deposit $725

No Dogs Allowed



