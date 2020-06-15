8224 W 40th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance garage pet friendly

Redwood City Sandcastle - Redwood City SandCastle



Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today!



We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.



When you live in a single-family home from Headway Homes, youll appreciate the privacy, the quiet, and the space. Youll have your own yard. You wont share walls. For 8224 W40th St you will have one of the best deck and garage combos in the Mid-West along with an ALL-ELECTRIC HOME (NO GAS)! But you wont have to worry when something goes wrong. If something breaks, you can just call us. Our 24-hour maintenance department will take care of the problem right away. Now thats easy living! Stop being a home renter and start being a home lover.



We are a CALIFORNIA based start-up committed to creating a new way of living in the 21st century.



We believe that we have a home for every lifestyle, and we cant wait to show you how progress starts here.



Close distance to Peace & Quiet!, Charter School, Vibrant Park, Downtown, River Market, Library, and minutes from hiking trails, Midtown, and Pulaski County Attractions



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4410764)