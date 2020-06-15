All apartments in Little Rock
8224 W 40th St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:27 PM

8224 W 40th St

8224 West 40th Street · (415) 463-1099 ext. 2
Location

8224 West 40th Street, Little Rock, AR 72204
John Barrow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8224 W 40th St · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
Redwood City Sandcastle - Redwood City SandCastle

Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today!

We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.

When you live in a single-family home from Headway Homes, youll appreciate the privacy, the quiet, and the space. Youll have your own yard. You wont share walls. For 8224 W40th St you will have one of the best deck and garage combos in the Mid-West along with an ALL-ELECTRIC HOME (NO GAS)! But you wont have to worry when something goes wrong. If something breaks, you can just call us. Our 24-hour maintenance department will take care of the problem right away. Now thats easy living! Stop being a home renter and start being a home lover.

We are a CALIFORNIA based start-up committed to creating a new way of living in the 21st century.

We believe that we have a home for every lifestyle, and we cant wait to show you how progress starts here.

Close distance to Peace & Quiet!, Charter School, Vibrant Park, Downtown, River Market, Library, and minutes from hiking trails, Midtown, and Pulaski County Attractions

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4410764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8224 W 40th St have any available units?
8224 W 40th St has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 8224 W 40th St have?
Some of 8224 W 40th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8224 W 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
8224 W 40th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8224 W 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8224 W 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 8224 W 40th St offer parking?
Yes, 8224 W 40th St does offer parking.
Does 8224 W 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8224 W 40th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8224 W 40th St have a pool?
No, 8224 W 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 8224 W 40th St have accessible units?
No, 8224 W 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8224 W 40th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8224 W 40th St does not have units with dishwashers.
