Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

7718 S Street

7718 S Street · (501) 916-8292
Location

7718 S Street, Little Rock, AR 72227
Midtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Located near Cantrell Rd. and Mississippi St., this townhome features two and one and a half baths, fully furnished kitchen, and extra storage. $15 Water, Trash, and Sewer Utility Package. SPECIAL OF 1/2 OFF OF THE 1ST MONTH'S RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7718 S Street have any available units?
7718 S Street has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 7718 S Street have?
Some of 7718 S Street's amenities include dishwasher, extra storage, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7718 S Street currently offering any rent specials?
7718 S Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7718 S Street pet-friendly?
No, 7718 S Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 7718 S Street offer parking?
No, 7718 S Street does not offer parking.
Does 7718 S Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7718 S Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7718 S Street have a pool?
No, 7718 S Street does not have a pool.
Does 7718 S Street have accessible units?
No, 7718 S Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7718 S Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7718 S Street has units with dishwashers.
