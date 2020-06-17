Rent Calculator
Little Rock, AR
7400 Denise
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
7400 Denise
7400 Denise Drive
No Longer Available
7400 Denise Drive, Little Rock, AR 72209
65th Street West
oven
oven
Come check out this 3bd/1.5ba home in Mabelvale neighborhood ! Nice yard space Move in ready ! Give us a call 501-232-8964
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7400 Denise have any available units?
7400 Denise doesn't have any available units at this time.
Little Rock, AR
.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
Little Rock Rent Report
.
Is 7400 Denise currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Denise isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Denise pet-friendly?
No, 7400 Denise is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Little Rock
.
Does 7400 Denise offer parking?
No, 7400 Denise does not offer parking.
Does 7400 Denise have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 Denise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Denise have a pool?
No, 7400 Denise does not have a pool.
Does 7400 Denise have accessible units?
No, 7400 Denise does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Denise have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 Denise does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 Denise have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 Denise does not have units with air conditioning.
