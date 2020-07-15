Rent Calculator
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
6112 Santa Monica Dr
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6112 Santa Monica Dr
6112 Santa Monica Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6112 Santa Monica Drive, Little Rock, AR 72209
Cloverdale Watson
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6112 Santa Monica Dr have any available units?
6112 Santa Monica Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Little Rock, AR
.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Little Rock Rent Report
.
Is 6112 Santa Monica Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6112 Santa Monica Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 Santa Monica Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6112 Santa Monica Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Little Rock
.
Does 6112 Santa Monica Dr offer parking?
No, 6112 Santa Monica Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6112 Santa Monica Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 Santa Monica Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 Santa Monica Dr have a pool?
No, 6112 Santa Monica Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6112 Santa Monica Dr have accessible units?
No, 6112 Santa Monica Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 Santa Monica Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6112 Santa Monica Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6112 Santa Monica Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6112 Santa Monica Dr has units with air conditioning.
