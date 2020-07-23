All apartments in Little Rock
415 N Elm Street

415 North Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 North Elm Street, Little Rock, AR 72205
Hillcrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This property features one bedroom and one bathroom, washer and dryer connections, central heat and air, hardwood floors throughout, furnished kitchen with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 N Elm Street have any available units?
415 N Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 N Elm Street have?
Some of 415 N Elm Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 N Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 N Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 N Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 N Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 415 N Elm Street offer parking?
No, 415 N Elm Street does not offer parking.
Does 415 N Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 N Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 N Elm Street have a pool?
No, 415 N Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 N Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 415 N Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 N Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 N Elm Street has units with dishwashers.
