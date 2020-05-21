3705 W 12th Street Unit 1

Amenities
1 bed / 1 bath home - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!
This beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Stephens! The main living area and bedroom both have hardwood flooring.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has laminate flooring and the bathroom has laminate flooring as well.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional information:
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Strips
Cooling System: Window Units
Patio
Enclosed Screen Porch
Basement
Driveway
Ceiling Fans
Partially Fenced-in Yard
Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5765914)