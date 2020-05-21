3705 W 12th Street Unit 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

1 bed / 1 bath home - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!



This beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Stephens! The main living area and bedroom both have hardwood flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has laminate flooring and the bathroom has laminate flooring as well.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Total Electric Service

Electric Water Heater

Heat Strips

Cooling System: Window Units

Patio

Enclosed Screen Porch

Basement

Driveway

Ceiling Fans

Partially Fenced-in Yard



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Pets Allowed



