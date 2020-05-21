All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
3705 W 12th Street Unit 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3705 W 12th Street Unit 1

3705 West 12th Street · (501) 209-7498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3705 West 12th Street, Little Rock, AR 72204
Capital View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1 bed / 1 bath home - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!

This beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Stephens! The main living area and bedroom both have hardwood flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has laminate flooring and the bathroom has laminate flooring as well.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Strips
Cooling System: Window Units
Patio
Enclosed Screen Porch
Basement
Driveway
Ceiling Fans
Partially Fenced-in Yard

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 have any available units?
3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3705 W 12th Street Unit 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd
Little Rock, AR 72211
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy
Little Rock, AR 72223
Argenta Homes
1402 Cumberland Street
Little Rock, AR 72202
Foxglen
8100 Cantrell Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy
Little Rock, AR 72211
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St
Little Rock, AR 72201

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with PoolLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, AR
Russellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Walnut ValleyRock CreekRiverdale
ReservoirMidtownHillcrest
Cloverdale WatsonDowntown Little Rock

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity