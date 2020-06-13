All apartments in Little Rock
227 Epernay Loop
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:07 AM

227 Epernay Loop

227 Epernay Loop · (501) 221-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

227 Epernay Loop, Little Rock, AR 72223

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,775

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3684 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* This 4 Bed, 3+ Bath Home. Features Include A Curved Wood And Wrought Iron Staircase, Theatre Room, 3 Living Areas, Mantelled Fireplace And Lots Of Windows. Kitchen Has Granite, Gorgeous Cabinets, Gas Range, Double Oven. Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level. Tray Ceiling In Master, Beautiful Master Bath, Large Closet With Shoe Storage. Large Laundry Room With Washer/Dryer Hookups, And Lots Of Cabinets. 3-car Garage!!! Access To Neighborhood Pool And Park! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Epernay Loop have any available units?
227 Epernay Loop has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Epernay Loop have?
Some of 227 Epernay Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Epernay Loop currently offering any rent specials?
227 Epernay Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Epernay Loop pet-friendly?
No, 227 Epernay Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 227 Epernay Loop offer parking?
Yes, 227 Epernay Loop does offer parking.
Does 227 Epernay Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Epernay Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Epernay Loop have a pool?
Yes, 227 Epernay Loop has a pool.
Does 227 Epernay Loop have accessible units?
No, 227 Epernay Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Epernay Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Epernay Loop has units with dishwashers.
