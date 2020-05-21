All apartments in Little Rock
2215 Blackwood Road

2215 Blackwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Blackwood Road, Little Rock, AR 72207
Riverdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath dulex. Hardwood floors. Kitchen has black refrigerator and oven / stove. Stack washer and dryer included. 1 Car carport in the rear for parking. Close to dining and shopping. Jefferson Elementary School District.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Blackwood Road have any available units?
2215 Blackwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Blackwood Road have?
Some of 2215 Blackwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Blackwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Blackwood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Blackwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Blackwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Blackwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Blackwood Road does offer parking.
Does 2215 Blackwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Blackwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Blackwood Road have a pool?
No, 2215 Blackwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Blackwood Road have accessible units?
No, 2215 Blackwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Blackwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Blackwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
