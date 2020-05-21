2215 Blackwood Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath dulex. Hardwood floors. Kitchen has black refrigerator and oven / stove. Stack washer and dryer included. 1 Car carport in the rear for parking. Close to dining and shopping. Jefferson Elementary School District.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.