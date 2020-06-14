220 Gamble Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage sauna

*LITTLE ROCK - SIGNATURE COVE - OFF CHENAL* FIRST MONTH FREE!! Conveniently Located To All Shopping In Chenal Area. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms And 1,500 Sq Ft And Includes Fireplace, Garage, Washer/Dryer. This Modernized Townhome Unit Includes New Shaker Cabinets, New Luxury Plank Flooring, New Paint, Stainless Steel Appliances, And Granite Countertops! LED Lighting. Refrigerator With Ice Maker. DIRECTIONS: Head West On W Markham From Chenal Pkwy, Turn Left Onto Gamble Rd, Property Will Be On the Right. AVAILABLE LATE JUNE 2020!!!