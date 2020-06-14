All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

220 Gamble Road

220 Gamble Road · (501) 221-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Gamble Road, Little Rock, AR 72211
Gibraltar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
*LITTLE ROCK - SIGNATURE COVE - OFF CHENAL* FIRST MONTH FREE!! Conveniently Located To All Shopping In Chenal Area. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms And 1,500 Sq Ft And Includes Fireplace, Garage, Washer/Dryer. This Modernized Townhome Unit Includes New Shaker Cabinets, New Luxury Plank Flooring, New Paint, Stainless Steel Appliances, And Granite Countertops! LED Lighting. Refrigerator With Ice Maker. DIRECTIONS: Head West On W Markham From Chenal Pkwy, Turn Left Onto Gamble Rd, Property Will Be On the Right. AVAILABLE LATE JUNE 2020!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Gamble Road have any available units?
220 Gamble Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Gamble Road have?
Some of 220 Gamble Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Gamble Road currently offering any rent specials?
220 Gamble Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Gamble Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Gamble Road is pet friendly.
Does 220 Gamble Road offer parking?
Yes, 220 Gamble Road does offer parking.
Does 220 Gamble Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Gamble Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Gamble Road have a pool?
Yes, 220 Gamble Road has a pool.
Does 220 Gamble Road have accessible units?
No, 220 Gamble Road does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Gamble Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Gamble Road does not have units with dishwashers.
